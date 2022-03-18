Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Masonite International by 6.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Masonite International by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 681,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Masonite International by 8.7% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Masonite International by 33.6% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Masonite International by 4.7% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 277,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,480,000 after acquiring an additional 12,574 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Masonite International from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Masonite International from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masonite International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.25.

NYSE:DOOR opened at $99.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.75. Masonite International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.17 and a fifty-two week high of $132.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.93.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.07. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 27.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.80 per share, with a total value of $85,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

