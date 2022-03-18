MASQ Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges (MASQ)

MASQ (MASQ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. MASQ has a market cap of $3.75 million and $101,201.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MASQ coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000361 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MASQ has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002461 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00045226 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,835.59 or 0.06976650 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,644.20 or 1.00000522 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 45.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00032189 BTC.

MASQ Profile

MASQ’s genesis date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,515,579 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

