Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) will post ($0.23) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Matrix Service’s earnings. Matrix Service posted earnings of ($0.43) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matrix Service will report full-year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.45 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Matrix Service.

Get Matrix Service alerts:

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $161.97 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTRX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

In other news, VP Kevin A. Durkin acquired 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $49,608.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Chandler acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.79 per share, with a total value of $47,530.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 24,800 shares of company stock valued at $166,838 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Matrix Service by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 537,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,642,000 after purchasing an additional 40,487 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Matrix Service by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 430,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 32,780 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Matrix Service by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Matrix Service by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 618,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 180,810 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Matrix Service by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 209,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 85,594 shares during the period. 77.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTRX opened at $8.83 on Friday. Matrix Service has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $14.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.83.

About Matrix Service (Get Rating)

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Utility & Power Infrastructure, Process & Industrial Facilities, and Storage & Terminal Solutions. The Utility & Power Infrastructure segment consists of power delivery services provided to investor-owned utilities, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, transmission and distribution line installations, upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Matrix Service (MTRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.