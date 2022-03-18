Matson (NYSE:MATX) PT Raised to $131.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $98.00 to $131.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Shares of MATX stock opened at $117.61 on Monday. Matson has a 1 year low of $59.65 and a 1 year high of $119.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Get Matson alerts:

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $9.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.90 by $0.49. Matson had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 71.15%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Matson will post 26.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.55%.

In other news, SVP Branton B. Dreyfus sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.21, for a total value of $541,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ronald J. Forest sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $85,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,085 shares of company stock worth $4,124,337 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Matson by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,348,688 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $350,983,000 after buying an additional 26,464 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Matson by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,165,940 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $195,000,000 after buying an additional 9,892 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Matson by 5,981.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,903,751 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $171,394,000 after buying an additional 1,872,447 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Matson by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,477,346 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $133,005,000 after buying an additional 77,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Matson by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 632,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $51,080,000 after buying an additional 19,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Matson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.