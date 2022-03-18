Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,768,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319,577 shares during the quarter. Mattel makes up approximately 2.7% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $339,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Mattel by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 90,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Mattel during the third quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Mattel by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,473,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,468,000 after acquiring an additional 120,411 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mattel during the third quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Mattel during the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Mattel news, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 51,761 shares of Mattel stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $1,268,144.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of Mattel stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $220,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MAT stock opened at $23.49 on Friday. Mattel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $25.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Mattel had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 47.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Mattel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.22.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

