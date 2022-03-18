Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Issues Earnings Results

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 47.26% and a return on equity of 5.12%.
NYSE MMX traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $5.02. 395,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,580. The company has a current ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 15.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Maverix Metals has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.54 million, a PE ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 0.92.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.
MMX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$6.75 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.79.
Maverix Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Maverix Metals (MMX)
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.