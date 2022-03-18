Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Issues Earnings Results

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 47.26% and a return on equity of 5.12%.

NYSE MMX traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $5.02. 395,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,580. The company has a current ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 15.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Maverix Metals has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.54 million, a PE ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Maverix Metals by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 399,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 187,546 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Maverix Metals by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 156,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 52,452 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Maverix Metals by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 35,446 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 192.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 23,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.52% of the company’s stock.

MMX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$6.75 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.79.

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

