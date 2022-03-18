McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.57.

JNJ stock opened at $176.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $464.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.22. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

