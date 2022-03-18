McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.52 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.0% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Yale University bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $453,589,000. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 255.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,435,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907,353 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,642,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625,290 shares during the period. VPR Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,453,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,722.4% in the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,095,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,373 shares during the period.

VWO stock opened at $45.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.92. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.97 and a fifty-two week high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

