McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $122,000 in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cerner by 9.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,150,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,101,000 after buying an additional 2,198,317 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Cerner by 88.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,612,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,802,000 after buying an additional 1,229,201 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cerner by 28.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,624,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,425,000 after buying an additional 1,035,549 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Cerner by 8.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,522,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,986,000 after buying an additional 651,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cerner by 10.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000,000 after buying an additional 623,012 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CERN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Cerner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.38.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $93.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $69.08 and a 1-year high of $93.78. The company has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Cerner had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Cerner’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

In other news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $725,624.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

