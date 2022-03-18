McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 81 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 324.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 106 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,177 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 213,353 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $83,366,000 after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,320 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,421,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Dohj LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 52.5% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,064 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,747,000 after purchasing an additional 10,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH opened at $507.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $474.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $454.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $477.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.87. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $352.34 and a 1-year high of $509.23.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.08%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $502.09.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total transaction of $2,383,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total value of $2,822,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $7,552,930 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

