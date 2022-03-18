McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Syverson Strege & Co

Syverson Strege & Co lowered its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 451 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 588 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 187.7% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 638 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MCD opened at $237.47 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $249.22 and a 200-day moving average of $250.00. The firm has a market cap of $176.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 54.98%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Edward Jones cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.75.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

