McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) Short Interest Update

McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.
OTCMKTS:MCRAA opened at $36.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.07. McRae Industries has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50.
McRae Industries (OTCMKTS:MCRAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.59 million for the quarter.
McRae Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
McRae Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of military combat boots and children’s shoes. It operates through the following segments: Work Boot, and Western/Lifestyle Boot. The Work Boot segment relates to the distribution of work boot products through the Dan Post, Laredo, John Deere, and McRae brands.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on McRae Industries (MCRAA)
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for McRae Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McRae Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.