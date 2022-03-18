McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) Short Interest Update

McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MCRAA opened at $36.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.07. McRae Industries has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50.

McRae Industries (OTCMKTS:MCRAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.59 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%.

McRae Industries Company Profile

McRae Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of military combat boots and children’s shoes. It operates through the following segments: Work Boot, and Western/Lifestyle Boot. The Work Boot segment relates to the distribution of work boot products through the Dan Post, Laredo, John Deere, and McRae brands.

