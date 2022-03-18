MDA (TSE:MDA) Price Target Lowered to C$20.00 at Scotiabank

MDA (TSE:MDAGet Rating) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 78.89% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on MDA from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of MDA traded up C$0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$11.18. 141,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,154. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion and a PE ratio of -69.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.86. MDA has a 1-year low of C$8.24 and a 1-year high of C$18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.05, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.67.

MDA Ltd. develops and manufactures space technology systems. The company offers geointelligence solutions and services related to earth observation and intelligence systems that provide satellite-generated imagery and data to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and commerce.

