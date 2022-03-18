MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Receives $28.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAX shares. Citigroup lowered shares of MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of MediaAlpha from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of MAX traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.21. 2,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,143. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.40. MediaAlpha has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $53.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in MediaAlpha by 917.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in MediaAlpha by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in MediaAlpha by 194.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

