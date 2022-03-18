MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Receives $28.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.25.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAX shares. Citigroup lowered shares of MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of MediaAlpha from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.
Shares of MAX traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.21. 2,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,143. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.40. MediaAlpha has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $53.78.
MediaAlpha Company Profile
MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.
