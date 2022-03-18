Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Price Target Increased to $175.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Medpace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th.
Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $163.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 1.48. Medpace has a 12 month low of $136.80 and a 12 month high of $231.00.
In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.44, for a total value of $712,462.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 16,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.16, for a total value of $3,687,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,034 shares of company stock worth $41,035,986. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.
About Medpace (Get Rating)
Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.
