MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Raised to C$22.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MEG. Raymond James lifted their price target on MEG Energy from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on MEG Energy from C$9.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on MEG Energy to C$18.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering lifted their price target on MEG Energy to C$15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on MEG Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$17.88.

Shares of MEG Energy stock opened at C$18.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.69 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52. MEG Energy has a twelve month low of C$6.04 and a twelve month high of C$21.17.

In related news, Director William Robert Klesse purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.23 per share, with a total value of C$102,297.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,091,880.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

