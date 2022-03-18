Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $263.46 Million

Brokerages expect Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) to announce $263.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $261.69 million and the highest is $265.42 million. Merit Medical Systems reported sales of $248.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Merit Medical Systems.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

MMSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Merit Medical Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,334,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $519,240,000 after purchasing an additional 809,628 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,163,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,884,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,182,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,648,000 after purchasing an additional 338,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 158.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 542,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,923,000 after acquiring an additional 332,748 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMSI opened at $63.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.04. Merit Medical Systems has a one year low of $51.66 and a one year high of $73.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.04.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

