Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its position in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 494,043 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,937 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.71% of Meritor worth $12,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTOR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Meritor by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,401,791 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,184,000 after acquiring an additional 27,143 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meritor by 31.5% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,808,000 after buying an additional 480,910 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meritor by 1.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,704,937 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,332,000 after buying an additional 28,776 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meritor by 4.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221,609 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,032,000 after buying an additional 48,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meritor by 27.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 671,794 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,316,000 after buying an additional 145,616 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTOR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Meritor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Meritor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $36.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meritor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

In related news, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $26,145.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MTOR opened at $35.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Meritor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.76.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.58 million. Meritor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 33.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meritor, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

