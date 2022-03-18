Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,821 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 9,631 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,027,000. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB opened at $207.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $565.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.82 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $252.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.97.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total transaction of $26,688.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,199 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,424 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FB. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.51.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

