MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Upgraded at Susquehanna Bancshares

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Susquehanna Bancshares from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a $45.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $36.00. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.30% from the company’s current price.

MGM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

Shares of MGM stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $41.94. 4,728,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,479,096. The company has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.86. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $35.57 and a 1 year high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 12.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.90) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $2,698,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,603,250 shares of company stock worth $207,140,365. 5.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

