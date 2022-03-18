Michelle Philpot Sells 384 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) CAO Michelle Philpot sold 384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total value of $11,688.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michelle Philpot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 15th, Michelle Philpot sold 1,243 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $33,299.97.

On Monday, March 7th, Michelle Philpot sold 469 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $13,422.78.

On Friday, December 17th, Michelle Philpot sold 391 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $13,235.35.

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $31.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of -78.15 and a beta of 2.11. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.61 and a 52-week high of $64.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on RUN. TheStreet lowered shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.29.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in Sunrun by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,800,183 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $387,208,000 after buying an additional 4,336,069 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,631,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,016,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814,952 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lifted its position in Sunrun by 55.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 7,659,934 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $337,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,575 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 303.9% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,542,368 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $155,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,012,000. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

