Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) and Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Financial Review

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) and Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.5% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.8% of Gaming and Leisure Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Gaming and Leisure Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Mid-America Apartment Communities pays an annual dividend of $4.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Gaming and Leisure Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Mid-America Apartment Communities pays out 94.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Gaming and Leisure Properties pays out 122.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Mid-America Apartment Communities has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years and Gaming and Leisure Properties has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Mid-America Apartment Communities has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gaming and Leisure Properties has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mid-America Apartment Communities and Gaming and Leisure Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid-America Apartment Communities 30.02% 8.76% 4.75% Gaming and Leisure Properties 43.91% 18.33% 5.59%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mid-America Apartment Communities and Gaming and Leisure Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid-America Apartment Communities $1.78 billion 13.51 $533.79 million $4.61 45.17 Gaming and Leisure Properties $1.22 billion 8.80 $534.09 million $2.26 19.88

Gaming and Leisure Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mid-America Apartment Communities. Gaming and Leisure Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mid-America Apartment Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mid-America Apartment Communities and Gaming and Leisure Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mid-America Apartment Communities 0 5 6 0 2.55 Gaming and Leisure Properties 1 2 8 1 2.75

Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus price target of $211.45, suggesting a potential upside of 1.55%. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus price target of $52.58, suggesting a potential upside of 17.06%. Given Gaming and Leisure Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gaming and Leisure Properties is more favorable than Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Summary

Gaming and Leisure Properties beats Mid-America Apartment Communities on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2020, MAA had ownership interest in 102,772 apartment units, including communities currently in development, across 16 states and the District of Columbia.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc. is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business. The TRS Properties segment includes Hollywood Casino Perryville and Hollywood Casino Baton Rouge. The company was founded on February 13, 2013, and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

