Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Short Interest Up 17.3% in February

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 84,800 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the February 13th total of 72,300 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Miller Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Get Miller Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MLR traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.15. The company had a trading volume of 156 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,288. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.14 and its 200 day moving average is $33.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.47 million, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.01. Miller Industries has a twelve month low of $27.64 and a twelve month high of $47.57.

Miller Industries ( NYSE:MLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $201.69 million during the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 5.64%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.35%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Miller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 82.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 142.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 162.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 104,500.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Miller Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Miller Industries, Inc (Tennessee) engages in the manufacture of vehicle towing and recovery equipment. Its products include car carriers, light duty, heavy duty, rotators, and special transport. The firm markets its products under the brand names of Century, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Eagle, Titan, Jige, Boniface, Vulcan, �and Chevron.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Miller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.