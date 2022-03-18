Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 429,800 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the February 13th total of 351,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 116,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.
TIGO stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.78. Millicom International Cellular has a one year low of $19.93 and a one year high of $46.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.51.
Separately, Scotiabank raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.90 to $32.90 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.
About Millicom International Cellular (Get Rating)
Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.
