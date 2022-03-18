Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 429,800 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the February 13th total of 351,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 116,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

TIGO stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.78. Millicom International Cellular has a one year low of $19.93 and a one year high of $46.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

Separately, Scotiabank raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.90 to $32.90 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 2.0% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 599,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,665,000 after acquiring an additional 11,608 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the third quarter worth $1,033,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 10.6% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 29,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 11.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the period. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Millicom International Cellular (Get Rating)

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.