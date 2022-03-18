Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Minerva Neurosciences to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 5th.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

NERV opened at $0.72 on Friday. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $3.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.75. The company has a market cap of $30.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.90.

Minerva Neurosciences ( NASDAQ:NERV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.31). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 506,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 18,087 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 799,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 19,977 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,768,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 58,202 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 26.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 480,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 99,141 shares in the last quarter. 55.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Minerva Neurosciences (Get Rating)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.