Minot Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Minot Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,065 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 3.9% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 12,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 39.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 4.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 2.2% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 20.0% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $274,999,998.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NWL traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.36. 166,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,213,387. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.40 and its 200-day moving average is $23.22. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.36 and a 12-month high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.17%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded Newell Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.13.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

