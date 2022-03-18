Minot Wealth Management LLC Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVO. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 345.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 715,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,734,000 after purchasing an additional 555,300 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,246,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 775,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,417,000 after purchasing an additional 315,174 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,418,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,190,000 after purchasing an additional 250,878 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,841,000. Institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVO. Citigroup raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 530.00 to 585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.00.

Shares of NVO stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.89. The company had a trading volume of 30,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,130. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $66.59 and a 12 month high of $117.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.85 and its 200 day moving average is $104.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.70% and a net margin of 34.00%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $0.741 dividend. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

