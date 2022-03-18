Minot Wealth Management LLC Sells 223 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Minot Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $246,012.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $1,231,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,224 shares of company stock valued at $10,274,477. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $2.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.51. The company had a trading volume of 102,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,264,474. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.04 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $76.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.51.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 18.38%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.80.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

