Minot Wealth Management LLC Sells 350 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Minot Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Ecolab by 126.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,498,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $746,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,198 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter worth $161,632,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Ecolab by 12.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,494,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,146,171,000 after purchasing an additional 617,575 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Ecolab by 6,563.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 529,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,453,000 after purchasing an additional 521,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 21.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,711,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,953,000 after purchasing an additional 306,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

ECL traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $171.65. The company had a trading volume of 99,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.85 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $187.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.05. The company has a market cap of $49.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.91, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.10.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

A number of research firms have commented on ECL. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Ecolab from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Edward Jones raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.23.

In other Ecolab news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile (Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.