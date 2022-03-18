Miriam Greenwood Sells 2,111 Shares of Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS) Stock

Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS – Get Rating) insider Miriam Greenwood sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 719 ($9.35), for a total transaction of £15,178.09 ($19,737.44).

LON:SMS opened at GBX 774 ($10.07) on Friday. Smart Metering Systems plc has a one year low of GBX 670 ($8.71) and a one year high of GBX 1,038 ($13.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 241.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 737.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 817.65.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a GBX 6.88 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Smart Metering Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.81%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SMS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Smart Metering Systems from GBX 1,060 ($13.78) to GBX 1,080 ($14.04) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 710 ($9.23) price objective on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,185 ($15.41) price objective on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Smart Metering Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,053 ($13.69).

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

