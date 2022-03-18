Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.34

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.34 and last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 10424500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.02.

MBT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.99, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,848,697 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $173,697,000 after buying an additional 640,814 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 193.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,326,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $109,188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,460,853 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,062,030 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $72,043,000 after acquiring an additional 230,500 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,105,123 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,573,000 after acquiring an additional 354,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,079,969 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,781,000 after acquiring an additional 135,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

