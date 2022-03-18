Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.34

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.34 and last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 10424500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.02.
MBT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.99, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.10.
About Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)
Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.
