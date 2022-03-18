Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) Price Target Lowered to CHF 21 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 22 to CHF 21 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

MOLN has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Molecular Partners from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Molecular Partners from CHF 17 to CHF 23 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Molecular Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molecular Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.09.

Shares of MOLN stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.30. 4,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,010. Molecular Partners has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $32.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.39.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in Molecular Partners in the third quarter valued at $8,267,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,969,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,580,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,390,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.35% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

