Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Short Interest Update

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the February 13th total of 865,100 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 568,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

MOH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $304.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.40.

Shares of NYSE MOH traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $338.30. 3,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,179,853. Molina Healthcare has a 12 month low of $225.55 and a 12 month high of $337.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $294.94. The company has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.06. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 32.76%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 17.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total transaction of $183,801.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.21, for a total transaction of $61,075.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,986 shares of company stock valued at $1,882,749. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 315.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 37,873 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 10.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 73.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,333,000 after purchasing an additional 62,596 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 57.8% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 9.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 114,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,021,000 after purchasing an additional 9,796 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

