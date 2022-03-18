Monarch Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 479 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,342,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $812,608,000 after buying an additional 404,567 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,366,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,668,639,000 after purchasing an additional 333,312 shares in the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,787,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16,206.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 149,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 317,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,999,000 after purchasing an additional 139,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $824.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $780.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $675.00 to $575.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $724.22.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $685.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $620.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $623.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $451.60 and a 12 month high of $689.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $73.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.24% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 45.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George L. Sing sold 2,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.50, for a total transaction of $1,231,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.46, for a total transaction of $607,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,881 shares of company stock valued at $7,304,640. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

