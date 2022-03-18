Monarch Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 99,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,801,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,890,060,000 after purchasing an additional 316,580 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,642,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625,290 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 78,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 1,076,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,859,000 after buying an additional 9,176 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $45.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.50 and a 200-day moving average of $49.92. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.97 and a 1-year high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.