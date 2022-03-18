Monarch Capital Management Inc. Has $792,000 Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 48,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 24,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PNC. Morgan Stanley downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.21.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $193.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.44 and a 1-year high of $228.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $203.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.86.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.07. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 39.40%.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

