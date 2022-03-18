Money Design Co. Ltd. Has $8.56 Million Stock Position in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE)

Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its stake in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE – Get Rating) by 91,581.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,339 shares during the quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF were worth $8,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHE. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,325,000 after purchasing an additional 15,748 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 21,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period.

SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.42. 311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,273. SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.63 and a fifty-two week high of $108.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.87.

