MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.120-$-0.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $263 million-$267 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $253.41 million.MongoDB also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.510-$-0.290 EPS.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $372.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.57 and a beta of 0.83. MongoDB has a one year low of $238.01 and a one year high of $590.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $381.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $459.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 81.24% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -5.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on MongoDB from $560.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group raised MongoDB from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MongoDB from $633.00 to $475.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on MongoDB from $626.00 to $362.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $496.72.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.05, for a total transaction of $149,364.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.19, for a total value of $2,760,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 185,362 shares of company stock valued at $78,007,102. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile (Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.