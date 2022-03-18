Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Montauk Renewables had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 4.58%.
Shares of NASDAQ:MNTK opened at $11.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.44. Montauk Renewables has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Montauk Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.
Montauk Renewables Company Profile (Get Rating)
Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Montauk Renewables (MNTK)
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Montauk Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montauk Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.