Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Montauk Renewables had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 4.58%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTK opened at $11.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.44. Montauk Renewables has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Get Montauk Renewables alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Montauk Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNTK. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 48.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 306,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 6,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 792.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 12,387 shares in the last quarter. 4.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Montauk Renewables Company Profile (Get Rating)

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Montauk Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montauk Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.