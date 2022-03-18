Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 487.1% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $1,814,023.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $1,860,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

MS opened at $93.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.48. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $76.00 and a 12 month high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 24.60%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

MS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.76.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

