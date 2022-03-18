Morgan Stanley Raises Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target to $60.00

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Mosaic from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mosaic from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Mosaic from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Mosaic from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.75.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Shares of MOS opened at $61.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.60. Mosaic has a 52-week low of $28.26 and a 52-week high of $64.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.59.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mosaic will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,804,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mosaic by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,680,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,126,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,402 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,831,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $700,594,000 after purchasing an additional 571,025 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,424,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,906 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,115,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,902,000 after purchasing an additional 568,257 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Mosaic by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,679,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,594,000 after purchasing an additional 132,729 shares during the period. 73.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mosaic (Get Rating)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.