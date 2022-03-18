Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.88

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (TSE:MPVD – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.88 and last traded at C$0.83, with a volume of 228449 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.82.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$174.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 355.35.

About Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD)

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho KuÃ© diamond mine comprising four mining leases covering an area of 10,353 hectares; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North project consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 106,202 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

