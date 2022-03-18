Movado Group (MOV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter.

NYSE MOV opened at $35.06 on Friday. Movado Group has a 1 year low of $21.47 and a 1 year high of $48.66. The company has a market capitalization of $803.22 million, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.24.

In related news, Director Alexander Grinberg sold 4,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $212,451.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $191,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,394 in the last quarter. Insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Movado Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Movado Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Movado Group by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Movado Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Movado Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. 64.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

