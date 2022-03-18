MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Stock Price Down 4.8%

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.11 and last traded at $11.20. 30,357 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,085,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.77.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MRC Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.92.
The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.02 and its 200-day moving average is $8.18.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of MRC Global by 318.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,685,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564,379 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MRC Global by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,518,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,744 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,871,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of MRC Global by 166.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,431,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,848,000 after buying an additional 894,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of MRC Global by 131.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,246,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after buying an additional 707,346 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About MRC Global (NYSE:MRC)
MRC Global, Inc is a holding company engaged in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets. It operates through the following segments: U.S., Canada, and International. The company was founded on November 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
