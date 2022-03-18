MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Stock Price Down 4.8%

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.11 and last traded at $11.20. 30,357 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,085,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.77.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MRC Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.02 and its 200-day moving average is $8.18.

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of MRC Global by 318.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,685,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564,379 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MRC Global by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,518,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,744 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,871,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of MRC Global by 166.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,431,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,848,000 after buying an additional 894,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of MRC Global by 131.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,246,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after buying an additional 707,346 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company engaged in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets. It operates through the following segments: U.S., Canada, and International. The company was founded on November 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

