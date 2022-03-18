MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Upgraded to C- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MRC Global from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of MRC Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MRC Global currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.92.
MRC opened at $11.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $979.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.59 and a beta of 2.18. MRC Global has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $12.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in MRC Global by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of MRC Global by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.
MRC Global Company Profile (Get Rating)
MRC Global, Inc is a holding company engaged in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets. It operates through the following segments: U.S., Canada, and International. The company was founded on November 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MRC Global (MRC)
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.