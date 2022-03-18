MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Upgraded to C- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MRC Global from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of MRC Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MRC Global currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.92.

MRC opened at $11.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $979.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.59 and a beta of 2.18. MRC Global has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $12.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts expect that MRC Global will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in MRC Global by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of MRC Global by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company engaged in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets. It operates through the following segments: U.S., Canada, and International. The company was founded on November 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

