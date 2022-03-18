Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

Citigroup downgraded shares of Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $115.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $175.00.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.50.

Shares of NBR opened at $141.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 3.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Nabors Industries has a 12 month low of $65.58 and a 12 month high of $171.26.

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($14.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($10.98) by ($3.62). The company had revenue of $543.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.96 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 54.43% and a negative net margin of 28.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($23.82) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries will post -31.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 4.1% in the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 3,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 0.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

