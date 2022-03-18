NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) CFO K Thomas Bailey Sells 2,110 Shares

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 2,110 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $58,679.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

K Thomas Bailey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 10th, K Thomas Bailey sold 5,000 shares of NanoString Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total transaction of $169,050.00.

On Tuesday, March 8th, K Thomas Bailey sold 3,058 shares of NanoString Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $101,097.48.

NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $32.97 on Friday. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.55 and a fifty-two week high of $81.89. The company has a quick ratio of 7.60, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.23.

NanoString Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.08). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 55.40% and a negative net margin of 79.44%. The business had revenue of $42.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. NanoString Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,448,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,583,000 after buying an additional 31,220 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,273,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,252 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,115,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,331,000 after purchasing an additional 193,351 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,611,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,051,000 after purchasing an additional 487,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 1,324,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,573,000 after purchasing an additional 166,950 shares in the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

