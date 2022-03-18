NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) SVP Joseph M. Beechem Sells 2,436 Shares

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 2,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $67,745.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $32.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.23. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.55 and a 52 week high of $81.89. The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $42.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 79.44% and a negative return on equity of 55.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in NanoString Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NSTG shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.40.

About NanoString Technologies (Get Rating)

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.