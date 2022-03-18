National Bank Financial Comments on Maverix Metals Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Maverix Metals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 16th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Maverix Metals’ FY2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

MMX has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.79.

NYSE MMX opened at $5.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $737.54 million, a P/E ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 15.06 and a current ratio of 15.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.64. Maverix Metals has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 47.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMX. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 20,165 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 231.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 43,523 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Maverix Metals by 7.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Maverix Metals in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.52% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

About Maverix Metals (Get Rating)

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.