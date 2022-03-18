National Bank Financial Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (TSE:BBU)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (TSE:BBU – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 15th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $6.52 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.92. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Brookfield Business Partners’ FY2023 earnings at $7.05 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.159 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. This is a positive change from Brookfield Business Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

